New faces and old welcomed at Kildare County Council along with special guest baby Eabha
First meeting of Kildare County Council
Labour councillors joined by baby Eabha
There were some new faces at last Friday's first Kildare County Council meeting of the new term but the voice of the younger population was also represented by baby Eabha, daughter of newly elected Ciara Galvin.
With my 4 Labour Party colleagues and baby Eabha just before the first Kildare County council meeting of this new term. Looking forward to positive outcomes for all the people we represent. pic.twitter.com/MV2PpSKnd9— Mark Wall (@MarkWall1) June 7, 2019
