Domi-Butler delivers silver service at Newbridge's Dominos pizza

Domino’s is celebrating the official opening of its latest store in Newbridge by giving away five bespoke Newbridge Silverware pizza platters, designed and commissioned by local talent, Aisling Mahon.

Creating a unique dining experience, on Thursday 6 June, Domi-Butler was on hand to serve lucky winners with freshly handmade pizza on 14-inch, perfect pizza sized, silver-plated platters.

The new store commissioned 27-year-old local designer, Aisling Mahon, who has created several designs for Newbridge Silverware, to make the customised platters to mark the official launch. Presented in stylish boxes, they also have a 55-year guarantee, promising many happy years of fancy pizza parties.

Corey Flynn with Domi-Butler

Paul Dupuy, Ireland Marketing Manager said, “There’s a great sense of pride in Newbridge and it’s brilliant to work with home-grown talent and businesses at the heart of the community to create something special with Domino’s. The unique pizza platters are ideal for entertaining family and friends at home and will make any pizza occasion a very special one that will be sure to impress guests.

"For one day only, the dashing Domi-Butler was on hand to deliver pizza to these dine in winners. Customers need only lift a finger to eat their pizzas as the Domi-Butler waited on them and delivered their heart’s desire; freshly handmade pizza! We’ve recruited nearly 30 new jobs for local people and have spent weeks training them to make our famously delicious pizzas. We’ve also introduced our environmentally friendly electric bikes and we look forward to many years delivering pizza to the neighbourhood.”

The new store is located at Unit 12 Newbridge Retail Park, Athgarvan Road.

Paul Dawson with his new platter and Domi-Butler