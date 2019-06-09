Kildare author publishes third book

Multi award-winning Newbridge author Orla McAlinden will launch her third book, Full of Grace, on Tuesday, June 4 at 6.30pm at Farrell and Nephew, Newbridge.

The launch will be part of the Newbridge June Fest celebrations.

Orla is best known as the author of The Flight of the Wren, a harrowing story about Kildare women surviving the Great Famine on the Curragh Plain.

The novel was published by Red Stag books in Dublin, who are delighted also to present Full of Grace.

“We are thrilled to have Orla on our list,” says Daniel McCarthy of Red Stag,

“As soon as we read her debut collection, The Accidental Wife, we went searching for her to sign her up, and we tracked her down with the help of Mario Corrigan at Newbridge library.”

Orla’s new book, Full of Grace, is a companion volume to that debut collection, returning to many of the same well-loved characters and introducing new ones.

Each story stands alone, but the collection reveals more and more of the complexity of the characters as the book progresses.

The book launch event is a free, public, unticketed event.

All are welcome to attend. Esteemed Kildare local author, actor and playwright John MacKenna will be the special guest for the book launch.