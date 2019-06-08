Kildare County Council is criticised over Naas development plan deadline

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has criticised Kildare County Council's failure to extend the public consultation deadline for the Naas local area plan beyond last Friday limit

The Naas LAP charts the development of the town for the next five years (2019 to 2023) and it will be up to the local councillors to adopt or amend the plan.

However the public consultation process allows people living in the community to comment on the proposals.

The plan sets out what is hoped to achieve in Naas by way of providing public infrastructure and it also earmarks land for specific purposes such as housing, education, recreation or green belts.

Dep Lawless said the deadline should have been extended because the recently held elections meant some were unavoidably distracted and an extension deadline “would have allowed for the LAP to receive greater exposure and wider consultation”.

He said he had been contacted by local residents who pointed out that their local representatives were busy in the run up to the elections and so people may nothave been aware of the LAP or the consultation deadline.

Dep Lawless, a former councillor, also pointed out that the plan was presented to outgoing councillors “but will be ratified by our incoming representatives so the decision to proceed with the original deadline was unwise”.

He added that the council has been working on the plan for two years and a month long extension would have ensured it got the exposure and feedback from both elected representatives and residents that it deserves.