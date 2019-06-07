Sponsored content
JOBS ALERT: New positions at Global Rail Services
Dublin based
JOBS ALERT
There are new exciting job opportunities at Global Rail Services.
The company is looking for Permanent Way Chargehands and General Operatives. The positions are required for immediate vacancies on a Permanent Way Rail contract in the Dublin area in full and part time, day and night roles. Safe Pass, Irish Rail Personal Track Safety (PTS) and Manual Handling required as a minimum.
Please send CVs to: careers@grsl.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on