Sponsored content

JOBS ALERT: New positions at Global Rail Services

Dublin based

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

JOBS ALERT: New positions at Global Rail Services

JOBS ALERT

There are new exciting job opportunities at Global Rail Services. 

The company is looking for Permanent Way Chargehands and General Operatives. The positions are required for immediate vacancies on a Permanent Way Rail contract in the Dublin area in full and part time, day and night roles. Safe Pass, Irish Rail Personal Track Safety (PTS) and Manual Handling required as a minimum.  

Please send CVs to: careers@grsl.ie 