Athy Gardaí clamping down on poaching

A clampdown on poaching is taking place in Athy following reports of an escalating problem.

There are reports of poaching on the canal in Athy and the Barrow leading to Kildare Gardaí joining forces with local fisheries.

A Garda spokesperson said: “There is a problem of poaching. People are going out on boats and netting the fish. There are increasing reports to Athy Garda Station of people poaching."

