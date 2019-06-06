Man due to appear in Naas court this morning in connection with Newbridge store burglary

A man is due in court in Naas this morning in connection with a burglary in Newbridge yesterday.

Gardaí in Newbridge are investigating a burglary that occurred at a phone store in Edward Street Newbridge at approximately 12.30am on June 5.

On arrival at the scene, Gardaí confronted a male armed with what was believed to be a knife and a large quantity of mobile phones.



The man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.