Woman attacked while out walking in Kildare town
Gardai looking for 'skinny' man with a 'gaunt face'
File photo
A woman is recovering after a traumatic attack in Kildare town.
On Thursday, May 30, a woman is reported to have been approached by a man, while out walking.
According to Gardaí she was punched in the left side of the abdomen.
The attacker is described as wearing a dark, grey hoodie and was 'skinny with a gaunt face.'
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222.
