Woman attacked while out walking in Kildare town

A woman is recovering after a traumatic attack in Kildare town.

On Thursday, May 30, a woman is reported to have been approached by a man, while out walking.

According to Gardaí she was punched in the left side of the abdomen.

The attacker is described as wearing a dark, grey hoodie and was 'skinny with a gaunt face.'

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222.

