Gordon Bennett classic cars stopping off at Newbridge Silverware on Sunday at 12 noon

The Irish Veteran and Vintage Car Club/International Gordon Bennett Rally 2019 will stop off at Newbridge Silverware on Sunday at 12 noon.

This will be a wonderful opportunity for people to see some 40 cars which date from 1903 to 1930 all at one location.

Visitors will be able to see some of the most interesting and historical classic cars ever made - and all still driving and in perfect order!

The cavalcade will be arriving from Tullow - through Castledermot, Kilcullen then going past Donnelly's Hollow on the Curragh with the final stop at Newbridge Silverware.

The Irish Veteran and Vintage Car Club was formed in 1963 to cater for owners of veteran and vintage vehicles and for enthusiasts who did not possess such vehicles.

The club organises rallies, monthly meetings and outings as well as publishing a quarterly journal giving club news.