Blue Light Fight Night launched in aid of HOPE(D)

Kildare fire, ambulance, garda, and civil defence personnel members yesterday launched their Blue Light Fight Night in aid of HOPE(D).

Pictured above are Aisling McCool, Johnny Edmonds, Noel Sweeney, Mairéad Whitely, Martin ‘Lightning’ Egan, Aidan Greene, Kate Behan, Terri Thorpe Chairperson of Hope(D) and Conor Rigney, who attended the launch to announce details of the fundraiser.

The event is due to take place in the Osprey Hotel, Naas, Saturday evening June 15.

Members of the emergency services are fighting in this white collar boxing event to raise money for the Newbridge based mental health charity.

Tickets are €20 and doors open at 7:30pm.

Tickets can be bought from all fighters participating in the event, Naas Garda Station District Office and additional places will be added.