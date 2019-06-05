Hollywood star Hugh Jackman salutes Kildare superfan Jennifer Malone
Awesome Jennifer
Hugh Jackman with Jennifer Malone
Hollywood star, Hugh Jackman has saluted Kildare superfan, Jennifer Malone.
The Wolverine actor paid tribute to Jennifer on his official Twitter account calling her 'awesome'. Jackman is currently starring in Hugh Jackman: The Man, The Music, The Show at London's O2 Arena until June 7. Jennifer was attending the show.
Hi Jennifer. Thanks so much for taking a picture with me. You’re awesome. Love HJ @donnamalone21 pic.twitter.com/Tu2aUWQYuw— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 3, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on