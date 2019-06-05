Hollywood star Hugh Jackman salutes Kildare superfan Jennifer Malone

Hugh Jackman with Jennifer Malone

Hollywood star, Hugh Jackman has saluted Kildare superfan, Jennifer Malone.

The Wolverine actor paid tribute to Jennifer on his official Twitter account calling her 'awesome'. Jackman is currently starring in Hugh Jackman: The Man, The Music, The Show at London's O2 Arena until June 7. Jennifer was attending the show. 