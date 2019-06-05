Kildare TD calls for public to join the Stand Up to Trump protest

The Social Democrats today called on the public to turn out in force to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump’s regressive and demeaning politics.

Speaking ahead of today’s official visit by Trump to Ireland, party co-leaders Róisín Shortall TD and Catherine Murphy TD said: “By inviting the US president on an official visit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has legitimised his narrow and divisive brand of politics. Donald Trump’s administration champions policies that are destroying the planet, undermining international cooperation and threatening global security and trade.

“The US president’s policies are an affront to the values of decency and justice that Irish people hold dear. We urge people to turn out in force today in Clare and to join us tomorrow at the Stand Up to Trump protest at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance at 6p.m.

“This is an opportunity to signal clearly to the Government and the rest of the world that we strongly oppose Trump’s type of regressive and demeaning politics.”

