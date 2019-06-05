Selfish van driver had to fork out €150 for illegally parking in disabled spot
Gardai urge people to respect the law
The van, who parked in the spot PICTURE: Garda Facebook page
The van driver was spotted parking illegally in a disabled parking bay.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit fined this "selfish, inconsiderate van driver".
A fixed charge penalty notice of €150 was issued.
"These spaces are limited and motorists must respect this parking by law," said the gardai.
