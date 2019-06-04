Piper’s Hill College to create Past Pupils Association

A past pupils group is being formed at the biggest coeducational school in the Naas area.

Efforts are being made to contact past pupils to form the Piper’s Hill College Past Pupils Association. The plan is to establish an active past pupils group and it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the opening of the school, which previously existed as St Patrick’s Community College at Newbridge Road (at the Gael Choláiste Chill Dara site).

The association will be run for past pupils by past pupils and efforts are being made, subject to data protection legislation, to contact former students about the election of officers to the PPA and to inform them about events relating to the PPA.

Read also: Celebration of creativity day for young people in Kildare

Forms are available at the school which can be filled out to ensure that individual past pupils who provide contact details like their email address, phone number and address can be reached.

The school is hoping to establish a database of ex-students who can opt to be kept informed of news activities and services relating to PHC, including musicals and fundraisers. They will also be asked if they are interested in getting involved in school community programmes such as work experience placements, guest speakers or other roles related to the ethos of the school.