Kildare County Council defends daytime working

Kildare County Council has defended the decision to carry out improvement works to the footpaths and pedestrian crossing facilities at Main Street, Sallins during the day.

The work was done between 8am and 6pm but Cllr Carmel Kelly said it caused chaos because children were crossing the route up to four times a day. She said some people experienced delays of more than 20 minutes.

“When you know the road is busy and the work will have a severe impact, the work should be done at night,” Cllr Kelly told a recent Naas Municipal District meeting.

KCC said night time works are considered as part of the roadworks programme, especially in urban areas. Other factors such as noise issues, the availability of materials or a contractor also have to be taken into account.

Council engineer David Reel said concrete was used on this job and it has limited availability at night.

He also pointed out that the cost of acquiring this material at night is “astronomical”, depending on the quantity needed. Referring to the inconvenience he said “you can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs.”

KCCoffical Evelyn Wright said a number of properties are adjacent to where the work took place and doing the job at night is not feasible or possible.