PROPERTY WATCH: 23 acres of Kilcock land for sale

Aproximately 23 acres of land at Boycetown, Kilcock has come on the market.

Zoned for Light Industry and Warehousing, it has extensive frontage to a busy approach road (R148) into Kilcock.

According to Coonan Auctioneers, the land is ideally located on the western side of the town for occupiers in the transport and logistics sector.

“Kilcock is a pivotal town in the area reaching easily into Dublin, Meath and Kildare,” they said.

Numerous multi-national employers are within easy reach including Intel Ireland and the Kerry Group.

There is easy access to the M4 motorway at junction 8.

The property is an ‘L’ shaped land bank with a relatively flat topography.

Viewings are to be arranged strictly by appointment through Coonan Property on 01 6286128.