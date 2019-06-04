Naas Poplar Square upgrade is to start this year

Work on the redevelopment of part of Poplar Square in Dublin Road in Naas is set to start later this year.

Kildare County Council has secured funding from the National Transport Authority for at least part of the work but a starting date for the work and how it will be phased in are matters yet to be agreed between KCC and the NTA, council official Evelyn Wright told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

According to the council, a contractor will be appointed some time after October 1.

Over two years ago, Naas councillors voted narrowly to pedestrianise part of Poplar Square, create cycle lanes along Dublin Road and provide new pedestrian crossings.

The idea is to make the area more user-friendly for cyclists and pedestrians and to encourage cycling as much as possible on Dublin Road.

It will also provide bus corridors.

Former councillor Darren Scully was among those who opposed the €3m project, arguing that other road projects will lead to traffic chaos when added to the work that will need to be done on Dublin Road.

He also criticised the plan on the basis that it mixed cycle lanes with footpaths and heavy traffic and “this is not a good idea”.

Also criticised by some politicians including Cllr Seamie Moore as well as local businesses, is the loss of up to 16 car park spaces but KCC has said that half of these will be made available again on Dublin Road.

Concern has also been expressed about how the project will be managed if the inner relief road is approved.

Ms Wright also said that the M7 widening is likely to be completed before this project starts. She also said that while the Sallins bypass will not be completed until the end of the year, the Dublin Road/Poplar Square “will be phased and efforts will be made to minimise disruption”.