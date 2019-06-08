KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Offers in excess of €1.2m invited for Sallins residence

Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents have just been instructed in the sale of a modern contemporary residence in a very convenient location near Sallins.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The residence which was built in 2000 comprises 3,350 sq.ft. (311 sq.m.) standing on a mature landscaped site of 14 acres, which is laid out in three paddocks.

Conveniently located 5km from Sallins, 7km from Straffan, 8km from Naas, 37km from Dublin and 45km from the airport. Situated just outside the village of Sallins it is ideally located near Naas with all amenities nearby, there is racing at Naas, Punchestown, The Curragh and Leopardstown and golf in Naas, K Club, Killeen, Millicent, Castlewarden and Palmerstown.

Saurian is in immaculate condition and sits on a mature private site with a south facing aspect looking out over the post and railed paddocks. The accommodation includes: reception hall, drawing room, study, cloakroom, kitchen, breakfast room, living room, back hall, utility and boot room on the ground floor.

The first floor includes five spacious bedrooms, three ensuite, and main bathroom.

There is also a floored attic area ideal for storage. The gardens and grounds are a feature of the property mainly in lawn with various shrubberies and flower beds and a southerly aspect.

There is a double garage with overhead storage and staff toilet.

There is also a derelict cottage near the entrance which may have potential for a gate lodge/ guest lodge subject to usual planning permission.

The land is all top quality with tremendous shelter laid out in three post and railed paddocks all in permanent pasture and piped water to all paddocks.

Services include mains water, septic tank drainage, dual oil and gas central heating and electric entrance gates.

Jordans are inviting offers in excess of €1.2m and can be contacted at 045-433550 for further information or appointment to view.