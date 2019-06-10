KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: 27.85 acres of land at Hawkfield

These lands are situated in the townsland of Hawkfield, 2 miles from the post office in the centre of Newbridge and 1½ miles from the train station.

The lands are in a rural location ¼ mile off the R416 Newbridge to Milltown Road.

The property comprises 27.85 acres (11.27 hectares) with 52 metres road frontage, and a 45m x 45m open concrete hay/stock shed with open concrete slab silage pit.

The lands gently slope from the south to north and are currently in tillage with good shelter from trees and hedges. The surrounding lands are primarily agricultural in nature.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers — 045/433550, who is guiding is €300,000.

This holding is for sale by private treaty or a possible auction later.