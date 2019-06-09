Digby Bridge cottage for sale on the banks of the Grand Canal

Digby Bridge Cottage was the original canal keepers residence constructed around 1794 together with the 16th lock and subsequently extended in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The cottage extends to 180 sq. m. (c.1,937 sq. ft.) and is split level in design and would benefit from modernisation.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, guest toilet, kitchen, sitting room, conservatory, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office/studio.

Set on a very mature site with a selection of flower beds, shrubs, fruit trees all interspersed throughout the gardens.

To the rear of the gardens is 1¼ acres which has been selectively planted to create a native woodlands area with meandering walkways.

The surrounding towns and villages of Caragh (2 miles), Naas (3 miles), Clane and Sallins (2 ½ miles) offer a wide selection of recreational, shopping and educational facilities at hand.

Set on the banks of the Grand Canal the auctioneers point out there is a planned greenway proposed and this could open up Digby Bridge Cottage to a variety of uses (subject to planning permission).

The property is for sale by public auction on Wednesday July 3 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge (unless previously sold) through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045/433550 who is guiding €250,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.