THROWBACK THURSDAY: Two children rescued from canal

Theresa Murray looks back at a report from the Leinster Leader from 50 years ago.

Two children, Joseph Ryan and William Dunne, both of Pairc Bhride, Athy, were rescued last week from the canal at The Harbour, Athy. Their rescuer was Mr Joseph Alcock, Dooley Terrace, Athy, the Leinster Leader reported on June 14, 1969.

As the youngsters topped into the canal their screams attracted Mr Alcock, who was on his way home from work.

When he raced to the spot only the tops of their heads were visible.

Reaching out from the bank he grabbed each by the hair of the head, and lifted him out of the canal. The youngsters recovered quickly.