Family of Newbridge mum who died suddenly in 2017 announce second run in her memory

The family of Edel Delaney have announced the launch of their second annual family fun day - “A Day For Edel 2nd Edition”.

Last year €10,600 was raised for Make a Wish Ireland in memory of Newbridge girl Edel Slicker (nee Delaney). The much loved Newbridge mum of two, who passed away suddenly in November 2017, was a devoted mum, teacher and had represented Kildare on the football field.

This year, the event will again feature a 3k buggy push, a 5k walk/run, a 10k and a half marathon run to be held on Saturday September 7.

With thanks to the main sponsor Fitness4life, and various local businesses who are also proudly and kindly supporting the event, the main aim is to raise funds to support children’s charities and organisations. This year Edel’s family are raising much needed funds for Sensational Kids in Kildare Town.

The event will take place at the DFTC sports Pavilion in The Curragh and entertainment will be provided for all the family. Registrations will open late June through www.justrunsevents.com and on the morning of the event for a limited time. All support is greatly appreciated.