PROPERTY WATCH: Meath farm sells for €12,500 an acre at auction

Approximately 54 acres with a derelict residence and yard at Blackshade, Longwood, Co. Meath.

Coonan Property Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas are delighted to have sold this superb holding of 54 acres with derelict residence and yard at Blackshade Longwood at public auction on Thursday, May 16 in the Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth Co. Kildare at 3 pm.

The property has the added benefit of a fully intact derelict residence with a haybarn/cattleshed and a range of out houses. The lands have been very well maintained laid out in grass and very well fenced throughout.

The lands consist of good quality free draining lands and are ideal for any farming or equestrian enterprise.

To a full room the auction bidding opened at €360,000 and three bidders quickly brought the bidding to €480,000.

At this point the auctioneer adjourned and spoke with the vendors. It was decided then to place the property on the market.

The bidding quickly took off between the final two bidders and reached an impressive figure of €675,000 and the hammer dropped.

The highest bidder was a local farmer and the under bidder was a solicitor acting on behalf of a client.

Located about 5 km from Longwood village and about 12 km from Trim 12 km the lands are less than an hour’s drive from Dublin city and airport.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01-6286128