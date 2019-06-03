KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: 1970’s bespoke residence just 1.5km from Celbridge

Coonan Property present a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial detached residence on a large 0.5acre site, ideally located on a highly sought after road approximately 1.5km from Celbridge town centre.

This bespoke architect designed home was built in the mid 1970’s and extends to 2,200 sq. ft.

In recent years the house has been improved and modernised with energy efficient heating systems including, gas boiler, solar panels for heating and electricity, extra insulation and double glazed windows.

The interior presents in immaculate condition and should only need very light decorative changes for a thoroughly contemporary finish.

The living space is generously proportioned and benefits from high ceilings and large windows which give a great sense of space as well as fantastic views over the west facing garden and surrounding countryside.

The exterior is equally as impressive as the interior, approached via a gated entrance into a tarmacadam driveway and bounded by mature trees and hedging.

There is huge lawn to the side which is meticulously manicured as well as the rear patio which is sure to impress families looking for extra space.

There are also two sheds one of which extends to over 37sq.m, ideal for a home workshop.

The site is also inside the town boundary of the Celbridge Local Area Plan and has a zoning objective which allow. The guide price is €675,000. For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com