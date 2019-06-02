PROPERTY WATCH: Charming Wicklow family home of superb character

Beau Parc is a charming family home of superb character located in a mature setting on seven acres approximately of pasture lands in the pretty village of Grangecon.

It is a superbly spacious family home of 215m2 with four bedrooms and many reception rooms.

With stables and paddocks to the rear, this home is perfect for the horse loving family.

The house links effortlessly with the gardens and grounds, which are as impressive as the house itself and are planted with a selection of mature plants and shrubs, fruit and flowering trees together with a selection of evergreen and oaks.

Viewing is a must for those searching for a beautiful property in a tranquil location.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, sunroom, family room, guest toilet, bathroom, four bedrooms (two en-suite) and nursery.

This fine property comes with an asking price of €575,000 and viewing appointments may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466 info@sfor.ie