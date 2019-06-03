KILDARE PET RESCUE: Lost cats can travel significant distances from home

We have had a number of lost cats come into us recently here at Kildare Animal Foundation. All were clearly loved and very much taken care of but had somehow lost their way.

Unneutered male cats can often travel long distances to mate with other cats and they get injured or sick from fighting.

Unneutered females can be chased away and become injured or sick also, not to mention there is a danger of them producing a litter of unwanted kittens.

There are just so many unwanted kittens and cats out there that we all must do our very best to make sure our pets are not going to contribute to the growing population.

Many vets and groups do run discounted neutering schemes from time to time, so do have a search for them and see what’s around.

Microchipping is also a really important thing for us to do for our pets. Its now law to have our dogs done but not yet cats.

At the shelter we have started to microchip our cats before rehoming. This way our cats are traceable back to us should they go missing from their new homes.

We would like to see all cats microchipped in the future to help get them back home safe. Check out your local vets for pricing and make sure your cat should they get lost , be able to come home safely.

Date for your Diary

We are excited to let you know our Open Day will take place this year on Sunday, July 14. Do keep an eye on our Facebook page and website for more details and we’ll also let you know here in our Leinster Leader column about what to expect on the day. We look forward to welcoming you to our premises.

Dog Food Appeal

Our dog food supply is running very low. We have always gotten a good response from our food appeals which we appreciate so much. If you could help by donating a bag of dog food our doggies would be delighted.

Any food donations can be dropped to the shelter between 10am and 4pm. Please share and support if you can. Thank you for all you do for the animals at the shelter.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie

or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie.

All donations welcome.