Applegreen creates 40 new jobs at Millennium Park, Naas

Forty new jobs have been created in Naas as Applegreen plc continues to expand its network of convenience shopping and forecourt operations with the opening of a new location at Millennium Park.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The new site has 51 car park spaces and will be open 24 hours to service the current businesses in the area, along with the homes, a school and the commercial expansion as part of a wider development plan for Millennium Park.

Applegreen Millennium Park's food offering includes Burger King and Bakewell café, with a range of Irish made savoury and sweet treats, along with amenities and services including a seating area, free Wifi, ATM, toilet facilities, car wash and jet wash, additionally there is also Truckstop fastfill pumps.

Commenting at the opening, Aaron Duggan, Head of Service Area Retail and Food Operations said: “We are delighted to be opening at Millennium Park, Naas, in doing so creating 40 jobs and offering convenience with a wide range of facilities and products to the local community. Millennium Park is the first Applegreen that has the new self-service Burger King Kiosks, so we look forward to seeing our customers avail of these and benefit from the faster service during our busy periods.”

The company said it is renowned for its ‘low fuel prices, always’ and by choosing Applegreen you are also choosing to do good for others.

"Every time a customer makes a purchase, be it in-store or on fuel, 1c is donated to the Applegreen Charitable Fund at no extra cost to the customer. In 2018, an impressive circa €750,000 was donated to Irish charities, giving much needed support to the incredible work done by these organisations every day," said Applegreen.