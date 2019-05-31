Banned driver caught driving in Newbridge with no insurance, NCT or tax

This driver was caught driving while serving a 12 year road ban on Wednesday night, May 29.

This car was stopped on the Green Road in Newbridge.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

"Turns out the driver was disqualified from driving for 12 years. The vehicle was seized for no insurance, no tax or NCT and driver was arrested. He was brought to Newbridge GS and charged with multiple driving offences," said gardai.