14 Kildare Spar stores awarded one of retail’s highest honours

14 Kildare SPAR stores were awarded one of retail’s highest honours at the annual SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration at the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge recently.

Read also: Met Ireland weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend in Kildare

SPAR and SPAR Express retailers from across Ireland attended the prestigious ceremony, which was hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the SPAR brand in Ireland.

The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association (EIQA), are presented annually to SPAR and SPAR Express stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

197 stores in all received SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme accolades. The winners excelled in all areas of inspection, displaying exemplary standards across their stores.

The Kildare winners are:

· Creighan's SPAR Leixlip

· Creighan's SPAR Maynooth

· Cully's SPAR Prosperous

· H2 Group SPAR Allenwood

· H2 Group SPAR Celbridge

· Kealy's SPAR Glen Easton

· Fitzpatrick's SPAR Express Junction 14, Mayfield

· Fitzpatrick's SPAR Monasterevin

· Hoey's SPAR Moorefield

· O'Reilly's SPAR Express Athy

· O'Sullivan's SPAR Ballymany, Newbridge

· O'Sullivan and Smart's SPAR Edward Street, Newbridge

· Sirio Retail's SPAR Newhall

· Sirio Retail's SPAR Rathangan



Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, said, “SPAR and SPAR Express stores are renowned for demonstrating industry leading standards. The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme is one that retailers must be committed to year round. Maintaining the highest standards in customer care and food safety consistently on a daily basis is no easy feat and these retailers work extremely hard in order to achieve this. I’m delighted to see 14 Kildare stores achieve the mark this year and get the recognition they deserve.”

Pictured above at the SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme Awards celebrating outstanding retailing excellence at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin were (left to right): Melanie Kennedy, SPAR Express Junction 14, Mayfield, Liam O’Dwyer, SPAR Regional Operations Advisor, John Harrison and Teresa Fitzpatrick, SPAR Monasterevin, Lauren O’Reilly and Daragh Howard, SPAR Express Athy and John Meade, SPAR Express Junction 14, Mayfield.

Pictured at the SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme Awards celebrating outstanding retailing excellence at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin were (left to right): Tony St Leger, SPAR Retail Operations Advisor, Joe Cully, SPAR Prosperous

Pictured at the SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme Awards celebrating outstanding retailing excellence at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin were (left to right): Liam O’Dwyer, SPAR Retail Operations Advisor, Sarah Corrigan, SPAR Newhall and SPAR Rathangan, John O’Sullivan, SPAR Ballymany, Newbridge and SPAR Edward Street, Newbridge, Pauline Casey SPAR Newhall and SPAR Rathangan.