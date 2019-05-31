Deaths in Kildare, May 31, 2019

John (Jack) Conlan - Ballindoolin, Edenderry, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly



The death has taken place of John (Jack) Conlan of Ballindoolin, Edenderry. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff of Mullingar Hospital. Son of the late Angela and Peter, brother of the late Peter Jnr. and Paddy, brother-in-law of the late Jackie. He is deeply regretted by his loving sister Marian (Mc Loughlin), brother Oliver, brother-in-law Brendan, nieces, nephew, uncle, aunt, cousins, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home today from 2pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Saturday from 2pm with removal to St. Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe at 7pm arriving 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in Ballyboggan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Little Wishes - Edenderry and Mullingar Hospice Fund.

Mary Heduan (née Chambers) - Glendale, Leixlip, Kildare / Cooraclare, Clare



Mary Heduan (nee Chambers), Glendale, Leixlip and formerly of Kilmacduance, Cooraclare, Co. Clare passed away peacefully in the tender care of St.Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on Thursday May 30. Predeceased by her brother Denis, she is deeply regretted by her loving husband James, daughters Siobhán and Gráinne, duaghter in-law Sammy, grandson Rían, brothers Tom and Bill and sister Breda (Ryan), sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at St. Senan's Church, Cooraclare, Co. Clare on Saturday from 6 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Kilmacduane cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. It was Mary's request that all attending her funeral wear bright colours if possible.

Ian Walker - Rheban Manor, Kildare Road, Athy



The death has occurred of Ian Walker of Rheban Manor, Kildare Road, Athy and formerly of Newcastle, England. He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital on Thursday May 30.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Neil, daughters Veronica and Lesley, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Brenda, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

He will be reposing at his family home from 2pm, today Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1:15 pm to arrive at Saint Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Saint Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ''The Friends of Naas General Hospital''. Donations box in Church.