Five cars seized by gardai in Naas
Road safety checkpoints
Some of the cars that were seized
Naas gardai seized five cars yesterday as they manned road safety checkpoints.
Read also: See more Kildare stories
Naas Roads Policing Unit seized three vehicles for having no insurance and two vehicles for learner drivers driving unaccompanied.
An Road Safety Authority official detained one HGV for repairs and detected six other offences for driver CPC and tachograph offences.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on