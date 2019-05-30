Five cars seized by gardai in Naas

Road safety checkpoints

Some of the cars that were seized

Naas gardai seized five cars yesterday as they manned road safety checkpoints.

Naas Roads Policing Unit seized three vehicles for having no insurance and two vehicles for learner drivers driving unaccompanied. 

An Road Safety Authority official detained one HGV for repairs and detected six other offences for driver CPC and tachograph offences.