Gardaí urge people not to buy these stolen tools

Gardaí in Offaly are appealing to people in Kildare to keep a look out and avoid purchasing these tools which were stolen recently.

A number of items were stolen during a recent burglary in Cloghan, Offaly.

Gardaí say: "They are tools required by a particular trained person and the individual(s) who stole them will have a fairly limited market in which to sell them."

"The theft has affected a person's livelihood. If you are offered them, are aware of there whereabouts or have any information on this crime, please contact Gardaí at Birr."

You can see a full picture gallery of the tools here.