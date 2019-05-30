Gardaí urge people not to buy these stolen tools
Stolen in Offaly
Gardaí urge people not to buy these tools stolen in Offaly
Gardaí in Offaly are appealing to people in Kildare to keep a look out and avoid purchasing these tools which were stolen recently.
A number of items were stolen during a recent burglary in Cloghan, Offaly.
Gardaí say: "They are tools required by a particular trained person and the individual(s) who stole them will have a fairly limited market in which to sell them."
"The theft has affected a person's livelihood. If you are offered them, are aware of there whereabouts or have any information on this crime, please contact Gardaí at Birr."
You can see a full picture gallery of the tools here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on