Gardaí urge people not to buy these stolen tools

Stolen in Offaly

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí urge people not to buy these tools stolen in Offaly

Gardaí urge people not to buy these tools stolen in Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly are appealing to people in Kildare to keep a look out and avoid purchasing these tools which were stolen recently.

A number of items were stolen during a recent burglary in Cloghan, Offaly.

Gardaí say: "They are tools required by a particular trained person and the individual(s) who stole them will have a fairly limited market in which to sell them."

"The theft has affected a person's livelihood. If you are offered them, are aware of there whereabouts or have any information on this crime, please contact Gardaí at Birr."

You can see a full picture gallery of the tools here.