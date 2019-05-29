The Met Éireann Irish weather forecast for the June Bank Holiday weekend seems to have a mixed bag of sunshine and showers in store.

It is one of the busiest weekends of the year for events around the country and Met Éireann's weather forecast includes some rain and temperatures up to 20 degrees.

NATIONAL WEATHER FORECAST

Friday will be a wet day in the West and North with spells of rain and temperatures around the mid-teens according to Met Éireann.

It will be largely dry further South and East with some bright or hazy sunny spells and temperatures here of 17 to 20 degrees. Mostly light to moderate Southwest breezes.

Moving into the long weekend, a band of rain will move down over the rest of the country during Friday evening and night with a clearance following from the Northwest. Lows of 7 to 11 Celsius with generally light breezes.

Rain in the southeast on Saturday morning will clear and it will brighten up countywide with sunshine and showers. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Further spells of rain are likely to push in from the Atlantic on Saturday evening and night with more showery conditions following for Sunday. Turning cooler for Sunday with temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Monday looks to be a fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers and moderate West to Northwest breezes.

