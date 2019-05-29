Weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for more unsettled weather with a mix of sunny spells, outbreaks of rain with temperatures hovering just below 20 degrees.

The weather forecast for tonight from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry in the east and south but misty with hill and coastal fog. Lowest temperatures 12 or 13 degrees with a mostly southwest breeze but fresher along coasts.

The weather forecast for Thursday is for it to be a rather cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. A few heavy bursts will occur in the west and north. The best of the drier weather will be in the east and south where a few limited warm sunny spells will occur. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, but possibly reaching into the twenties under any longer sunny breaks, warmest across Leinster. Southwest breezes will be mostly moderate but fresh at times along coasts.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart showing the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

A nationwide forecast and outlook for the next week can be found herehttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/4YwOdKVDhA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 28, 2019

According to Met Eireann, there will beurther spells of rain on Thursday night, the rain mostly likely to affect Connacht and Ulster and parts of North Leinster but elsewhere mostly dry apart from the odd patch of drizzle. Misty with hill and coastal fog. A humid night with lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate in strength and southwest in direction

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for it to start largely dry in the east with some bright spells but a band of rain in the west will spread eastwards across the country through the course of the afternoon and evening. Some parts of the southeast may hold dry. Highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes. Rain for a time in the east and northeast Friday night but the rain will clear eastwards overnight. Lows of 8 to 10 degrees. Light variable breezes will back southeasterly overnight.

Met Eireann states that there is still a lot of uncertainty for the weekend weather but at the moment changeable conditions are likely to continue over the weekend.

The national forecaster says that, at present, Saturday looks like it will start out dry with bright or sunny spells, but cloudier conditions with outbreaks of rain are likely through the afternoon and evening, however parts of the east and southeast may well hold dry. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees and warmest in the east. South to southeast breezes mostly moderate in strength

Current indications suggest a brighter day on Sunday with showers in the mix. Some of the showers possibly turning heavy in the afternoon or merging to longer spells of rain. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees and warmest in Leinster.