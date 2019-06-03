No CPOs issued by Kildare County Council for vacant houses in Naas

Kildare County Council has not yet attempted to acquire vacant or derelict houses in Naas through a compulsory purchase order in the twelve months up to the end of March 2019.

Information provided by the council at a Naas Municipal District meeting indicates that while the housing department has not issued any CPOs, it has erected pre-CPO notices outside a number of properties, including two in Naas.

And this resulted in “contact from individuals with an interest in the properties and it is hoped to bring these properties into use wither for private of social housing purposes”.

KCC official Mary McCarthy indicated that acquiring properties in this way is time consuming depending on issues like whether a sale is involved or how good the condition of the property is.