Voluntary group forms to give Naas a facelift

A voluntary group has come together with the aim of giving Naas a facelift.

It is made up a number of individual groups under the banner of NaasLift (the new face of Naas). The town is also seeking to become more accessible for everybody.

An inaugural public meeting took place recently (May 16) and Sorcha O’Neill, who is among the organisers, says the local business community is interested and the and the project was “well received.”

It is being managed by a group called the Naas Town Team which is made up of voluntary members of the community groups such as Naas Access and Disability Group and Naas Tidy Towns, represented by Bill Clear.

The main aims of the project are to provide a brighter and more vibrant streetscape in the town to make it a nicer place to shop and visit.

Businesses are invited to avail of the free image and colour consultation that has been arranged with paint manufacturer Colourtrend.

“We would like to see the main street in Naas on a par with towns like Westport and Dingle which are known for their colorful towns and as such are popular destinations for visitors.,” said Ms O’Neill.

“To make the town more accessible no matter what your ability or disability — we also have an audit questionnaire to assist businesses to receive or work towards achieving the goldsStar for accessibility. This project aims to see Naas become universally access friendly for older people, persons travelling with buggies and those with disabilities. We hope to become the second town in Ireland to receive this accreditation.”

There is grant assistance available for local businesses via the Local Enterprise Office. Office.ide up to 75% grant towards the costs of the works.