Naas CBS students take part in triathlon to raise money for the school

Over 300 students participated in this year’s Naas CBS triathlon which was first organised by the school’s parents council in 2011.

It was staged at the Naas sports centre and over 300 students took part.

The purpose of the triathlon is to encourage the students to take on a healthy and rewarding ‘outdoor’ challenge while raising funds (in the form of sponsorship for doing the event) for the school. The event was a great opportunity for the students to take part in a challenge like this as an individual or as part of a team.

The May 10 triathlon consisted of three events run consecutively – a swim (200 metres in the K Leisure pool at the Naas Sports Centre), Cycle (10kms along the Millennium Road) and run (2.5kms around the athletics ground adjacent to the sports centre venue).

The individual competitors with the fastest event times were Neil McGarry who completed the swim in 4:00, Tom McGrane who completed the cycle in 17:54 while Tom Mernagh finished the run in 5:07. The overall winner of the event was Neil McGarry in a fantastic time of 28:06 followed closely by Tom Mernagh in 28:14 and Tom McGrane in 28:53.

The event also acts as a fund raiser and is raised in the region of €5,000 for Naas CBS. The event PRO, Colm Ó Luasa, said that all funds raisedare reinvested into the school to purchase equipment and facilities which enhance the welfare of the students.

The funds raised by this year’s version will go towards the refurbishment of the student changing rooms at the pitch in the school.

Plans to provide all weather playing facilities at Naas CBS are also ongoing and this will require major investment.The school says the event would not be possible without the support of sponsors, who this year include Rioghnagh Bracken and Co solicitors, Tom Cross Coaches, IGSL, Craddock House nursing home, Cross Insurance and the Kildare Sports Partnership and many others.