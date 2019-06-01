Sallins Tidy Towns raise traffic concerns

Sallins Tidy Towns volunteers don’t feel safe carrying out voluntary work in rural areas. The issue was highlighted by local councillor Carmel Kelly who said volunteers working in Daars feel that they are at risk because of passing traffic in the area.

“It’s dangerous, they don’t feel safe enough. Even some signs placed on the roadway indicating they are there near the road would be a help .”

She said they want to work but “they’d like to do it safely”. One group collected 18 bags of rubbish in the area. Cllr Kelly also said that between 20 and 30 bags were gathered up in Bodenstown.

They problem is that country roads often have no footpaths and are not suitable for pedestrians.

Kildare County Council has suggested that this area might be suitable for inclusion in the Green Kilometre Scheme, which is run by KCC, which has application forms.

The scheme works by asking groups and individuals to choose a kilometre of road in their area, preferably a quiet, local road — rather than just asking people to collect litter.

The group would then commit to maintaining the chosen kilometre over the course of a year. The area would be examined twice a year to offer advice about litter, hedge maintenance and care of heritage features.