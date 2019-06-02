Tournament in memory of Newbridge's Jamie ‘Smiley’ Donohoe

Over thirty teams signed up to take part in the annual Jamie ‘Smiley’ Donohoe Memorial Golf Tournament, which took place yesterday, Saturday June 1.

The tournament is organised every year in memory of the much loved 16-year-old Newbridge teenager, who died in a tragic car accident on the morning of March 10, 2007.

His family are thrilled with the response to the this year’s event.

“I know I say this every year but the success of the event over the last 11 years is down to the loyal support from players, tee sponsors and prize sponsors alike some of which have been involved in all previous 11 events,” said dad, Paul.

“Maria, Ciara, Hayley and myself would like to thank everyone who have given their support. Noel Shannon has been MC at all 11 events to date and has on more than one occasion returned early from holidays to attend and will be MC once again this year,” he said.

“All prizes this year are sponsored and include four balls for various golf clubs including, Bunclody and the Hermitage, concert tickets for The Eagles in 3 Arena and for The Foo Fighters in the RDS, restaurant vouchers varying in value from €50 to €100 and many more.”

Limited tee off times, and tee sponsorships are still available.

This event has raised €40,000 for charities over past 11 years including Kildare Down Syndrome Association, Newbridge Oblate Fathers Lourdes Group, Newbridge Dining Room, Jockey Memorial Hospital and more. This year, the chosen charity is the Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ). Call 086n 0472543 for team places or tee sponsors.