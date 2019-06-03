Schools business partnership programme with Kildare Village

The wrap session of the schools and business partnership programme which was run in association with Kildare Village was held in Kildare Town Community School on Monday, May 13, last from 12-1pm.

Students put on a fanatastic display of song, music, art and presentations to show their appreciation to the directors of Kildare Village for the programme.

Over five sessions, the students benefited from hospitality skills, CV preparation and customer service workshops, mock interviews and presentations from career professional in areas as diverse as IT, hospitality, retail management, brand management, visual merchandising, law, accountancy, store management and tourism.

Students also availed of work experience over the Easter holidays. MC for the event was Tom Mason who introduced each speaker and thanked the company on behalf of the school.

Student Raygina Thompson spoke about how the programme had contributed to her self confidence and given her the ability to make a power-point presentation in front of her peers and other adults. Orla O’Dwyer from Business In The Community said that the programme with Kildare Village is one of the most successful of all the programmes that she coordinates.

Kildare Village director Maureen Bergin said what a pleasure it is to work with the school and how her colleagues enjoy the project and benefit from it themselves.