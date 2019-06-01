Kildare Toastmasters seeks members with open house

Kildare Toastmasters will host an open house at Silken Thomas next Tuesday, May 28, at 7.45pm.

The event is free to the public and invites guests to come along and experience what Toastmasters offers.

“Kildare Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication, public speaking and leadership skills,” says David Clinton Club president of the club.

Next Tuesday’s meeting will have a derby theme with a micro speaking contest of Derby Festival Queen contestants.

Members and guests will also enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include prepared speeches, a Table Topic that will very much have an equine theme and evaluations where other club members give feedback on the speeches.

Club VP of Education, Peter McAuley, who only joined Toastmaster a year ago and previously to joining Toastmasters had never spoken in a public setting, will be the Table Topics master.

“Table Topics are one of my favorite parts of the meeting,” says Peter.

“This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet and can lead to some very entertaining moments.”

Kildare Toastmasters meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7.45 pm to 10pm at Silken Thomas, in Kildare town.

All welcome to join in.