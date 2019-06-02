Medium rise in Clane house rents

While some high rents rises for housing are quoted elsewhere, the figure from the Rental Tenancies Boards for Clane indicate an average rise of 5.9% rise for new rented properties of all types between Q4 2017 and Q4 2018.

When we looked at the rate for three bed semi-detached houses in the area, the RTB indicated a 2.6% rise from €1,158.93 to €1,189.17, a rise of €30.40 a month. The Clane 3bed SD rent was the 56th highest out of 168 around the country. Over the same period daft.ie reported rent rises of 8.8% in Dublin and 10.4% for areas outside of the cities.

Within Kildare, Clane had the sixth highest rents in the county for 3bed SD houses.

Down the road in Edenderry, this rent was €773 and had grown 9.8%.