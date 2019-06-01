Awards night at Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane

School heads always say that education is not just about academic results.

There is so much more, they say. That message was sent out strongly at Scoil Mhuire Community 5th and 6th school awards in Clane on Tuesday, May 21.

Olympic boxer Kenneth Egan, spoke about facing challenges in life head on, learning from their failures and dusting themselves down and starting again when times get tough. He also warned of the dangers of drinking to excess and encouraged safety and looking out for each other.

Two past students, jockey Mark Walsh and engineer, Denis Behan, were invited back to be included in the Scoil Mhuire Hall of Fame for their achievements since leaving Scoil Mhuire on the horse race track and in the field of engineering.

Both past students told people to find something you love doing and the rest will follow.

Nominations for the awards had been given out a week in advance of the ceremony.

Recipients included: Principal’s Award - Colm Brien; Deputy Principals’ Award - Shauna Flynn; Peter McCreery Award for best senior student - Niamh Whiteley; Bryan Sammon Senior Merits Award - Andrew McDowell;

Godolphin Bursary Award - Roisin Maguire; Leaving Certificate Applied Student of the Year 6th year - Cillian Gill; Kieran Rigney Drama Award - Cian McKeon; Kieran Rigney Music Award - Ryan Burke;

Donal Hanley Actor Award - Michael O Siochru;

Donal Hanley Actress Award - Erica Smith.