My Kildare Life interview with podcasters Ailson Gray and Cherie Gammal

Cherie is the daughter of Ann and Derek Gammell. She has three younger sisters Shelley, Alannah and Grace. She went to school in Ard Scoil Rath Iomaghan in Rathangan, and lives and works in Monasterevin.

Alison is the daughter of Catherine and Fergus Gray and she is an only child. She went to school in Monasterevin, and is working in Dublin.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Cherie: My earliest and fondest memories are of growing up in my estate with all my friends. We were never inside, always outside playing and have so much fun and great adventures. There was nothing like playing ‘curb to curb’ until the street lights came on.

Alison: Walking to Joe’s shop at Mountrice Cross for my nanny to get the corned beef, cooked ham, apple tart and of course the penney mix up. Kids cycled from far and wide for those sweets. Arranging to meet a pal at Joe’s was the highlight of your social calendar. I also remember going to Curragh races with my Dad and always coming home with bags of Toblerones and grapes.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

Alison: Living in Kildare offers a great work/life balance. I love that we are close to Dublin, I feel like I have the best of both worlds working in the city but escaping home to the gorgeous country side. I get a bit of stick in work for being from the country, but give me a bit of road frontage over a city apartment any day!

Cherie: My favourite thing about the county is all the beautiful scenery we have right on our front doorstep, for instance the canal and locks in Monasterevin and the short drive to the Curragh and Pollardstown Fen. There are so many gorgeous spots for days out around the county.

WHAT'S YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

We are complete ladies of leisure in our spare time, once we’ve done our grown up chores like washing clothes and food prep. We’re still adjusting to it! Our ideal day would start off with a walk, rarely anything strenuous, somewhere like Moore Abbey woods, Donadea Forest Park or the Curragh.

We would be well deserving of a spot of lunch, and normally have a list of places we wan to try. No ideal day would be complete without a trip to Penney’s, and Newbridge is great for shopping.

We recently went to a live podcast by Blindboy at the Moate theatre and had the best time, so the evening would be spent at a show there. To finish off the night we’d probably end up in Brennan’s of Monasterevin, or if we’re going “out out” good old reliable Studio One in Kildare, although, it will always be Tigerlily’s to us!

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

Alison: I love the Silken Thomas/Chapter 16. Every time I go there the food is amazing. If you haven’t had a Cajun chicken melt you just haven’t lived! You can’t beat the carvery and the staff are really friendly too.

Cherie: I have to say the Silken Thomas is my favourite food place too. Myself and Alison would frequent there quite often to meet other friends too whether it's food or drinks or both.

CAN YOU TELL ME A BIT ABOUT YOUR PODCAST?

The Madness of Life is a tongue-in-cheek podcast where two best pals discuss life’s ups and downs, pop culture and navigating adulthood. When we started our “grown up” jobs we were seeing a lot less of each other, but when we did we meet up we spent the whole time laughing, even doing a simple Tesco run. We are huge podcasts fans anyway and thought why not give it a go? We have great fun doing it and don’t take ourselves too seriously. People will either laugh with us or laugh at us!

Listen on iTunes, Spotify and all other podcast apps. You can find us on instagram @themadnessoflifepodcast.