Iconic Beech Tree House beside Curragh Racecourse is up for sale for offers over €700,000

A remarkable property on the Curragh has come on the market.

Beech House is a landmark property located beside the Curragh Racecourse and the guide price is €700,000.

Accomodation includes an entrance porch, dining room, office, kitchen, utility room, pantry, toilet, sunroom, living room, cloakroom with toilet, and double reception room.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

The outbuildings contain a former surgery/storage with yard. The grounds also include a garden and paddock. This home is set on a site of about 1.5 acres.

Newbridge is 3km away, Kildare 6 km, Kilcullen 8 km, Naas 16 km, Punchestown Racecourse 17 km, Dublin City 54 km and Dublin Airport 59 km.

The Curragh Racecourse, spiritual home of flat racing in Ireland and considered to be one of the finest racetracks in the world, is situated within 300m of Beech Tree House.

Home of Classics, the Curragh Racecourse is steeped in history and tradition where racing dates back to the 1720’s on the Curragh plain.

After a three-year redevelopment of the racecourse facilities, the iconic and magnificent grandstand heralds an exciting new era for The Curragh and its environs.

Dating back to the 1800s, Beech Tree House has been home to a number of equine enthusiasts.

Charley Canavan, trainer of ‘Valentine’ who finished third in the 1840 English Grand National.

Owned by John Power the horse gave his name to Valentine’s Brook, one of the famous obstacles of the race at Aintree.

Charley’s sons, William who was a champion jockey in Ireland in 1870, winning the Irish Derby the same year, and brother Davy (who won the Irish Grand National in 1882) turned Beech Tree House into Canavan’s Tavern after he relinquished his riding licence for another.

Beech Tree House was purchased in 1902 by Mr T H Griffin, Veterinary Surgeon who established a successful equine practice and dispensed with the liquor licence. The property has been in the Griffin family for generations, where it continues to become one of the foremost equine veterinary practices in Ireland.

The house is situated centrally within formal gardens and grounds which are predominantly laid to lawn at the front.

This area has a sense of tranquillity and is a delightful spot to watch racehorses canter up the many different gallops on The Curragh every morning.

To the rear of this iconic house lies a railed paddock extending to about 0.4 acre.

There is a range of traditional outbuildings to the rear of the property around an idyllic courtyard.

For further information contact Savills by phoning 01 618 1775.

The kitchen

The sunroom overlooking the Curragh plains