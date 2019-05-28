Child in critical condition and another in hospital following fatal Offaly crash

A nine-year-old girl remains in critical condition in Crumlin Children's Hospital this morning following a fatal road crash in Offaly yesterday evening.

The accident occurred at approximately 5pm when a car and an articulated truck were in collison.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, and a five year old boy who was a passenger in the car lost their lives.

The nine-year-old girl was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries following the accident and she remains in a critical condition this morning. A fourth passenger in the car, an eight-year-old boy, was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he is being treated for his injuries. The male driver of the truck was also taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.