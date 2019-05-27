Kildare deaths May 27, 2019
RIP
Deaths in Kildare for May 27, 2019
John Mackey, Kildare town - The death has occurred of John Mackey of Tully East, Dublin Road, Kildare Town. He will be hugely missed by his wife Frances, daughter Josephine, son-in-law Philip, grandchildren Francis, Adrian, Kealan and Emma, great-grandchildren Willow and Poppy, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home tomorrow, Tuesday 28 May from 2 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to the Carmelite Church, Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on