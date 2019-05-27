Kildare deaths May 27, 2019

John Mackey, Kildare town - The death has occurred of John Mackey of Tully East, Dublin Road, Kildare Town. He will be hugely missed by his wife Frances, daughter Josephine, son-in-law Philip, grandchildren Francis, Adrian, Kealan and Emma, great-grandchildren Willow and Poppy, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home tomorrow, Tuesday 28 May from 2 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to the Carmelite Church, Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.