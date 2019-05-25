Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Derya Ozdemir and Laura Coughlan

16 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out tonight, May 25 to become the 2019 Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will be hosted by Galway Bay Fm presenter Ollie Turner who has been on the Rose of Tralee circuit for many years

All this week we have been introducing the 16 Rose hopefuls.

Derya Ozdemir, Mullane Cross SPONSOR: Westgrove Hotel and Conference Centre

I’m 20 years old. Im living in Mullane Cross Kildare and I was born in Dublin. I come from a family of 5. My mams irish and my dads Turkish. I have one older brother and two baby sisters. I’m currently working in Tesco Kildare, which I enjoy as I like interacting with different people everyday. I love living in the countryside because you have your own privacy. In my spare time I like to go for walks with my boyfriend and my pup Luna. In the future I would like to study either midwifery or become a social worker.

Laura Coughlan, The Curragh SPONSOR: Tesco Kildare

My name is Laura Coughlan and I’m 24. I’m originally from Portlaoise and I’m now living in The Curragh. I have 1 sister and 3 brothers. I’m currently working in Tesco Kildare in customer Service and I’m planning on studying to become a Medical Secretary. I love working in customer service as I get to meet a variety of people everyday, most recently I was nominated for customer service superstar of the year.

I love to travel and I lived in Canada for two years so I hope to travel again. I love to sing, write poetry, and walk my dog. I like living in the county side as it’s so quiet and peaceful. I love meeting new people and spending time with family and friends.