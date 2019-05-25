Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Niamh Condron and Sinead Lawler

16 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out tonight, May 25 to become the 2019 Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will be hosted by Galway Bay Fm presenter Ollie Turner who has been on the Rose of Tralee circuit for many years.

All this week we have been introducing the 16 Rose hopefuls.

Niamh Condron, Ballytore SPONSOR: Kildare Driving Academy

I’m 20 years old and am currently studying Law and Spanish in Maynooth University. What I’m studying makes me realize that I want to help people when I graduate which is why I hope to one day make it to the UN. It is a challenging but very rewarding course! I am planning on going to Spain on an Erasmus in an effort to improve my language skills.

I also love fashion. I work part time in a clothing shop and love it! I love keeping up to date with the latest trends and fashion. I love singing and music and have actually performed solos in the helix when I was in school. I would have never had the confidence to do it only for my music teacher pushing me to do it, and the first time it was so amazing that I auditioned again and again and got to make lots of new friends and meet some great people.

Sinead Lawler, Kill SPONSOR: Crooks Nutrition and Fitness

I am 25 years old and I am the youngest member in my family of five. After completing my Leaving Certificate in Newbridge College, I attended University College Dublin where I studied my Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Art History.

For the past two years I have been a Student Teacher with Hibernia College, completing my Professional Masters in Primary Education. I am currently working as a Substitute Teacher around various primary schools in Kildare. I have a passion for teaching, art and well-being and I have recently completed my thesis on the Promotion of Children’s Well-being through Visual Art Education.

I have an array of past experiences coaching children of all ages and abilities particularly in athletics, dance and GAA. Growing up, I was a member of Celbridge Athletic Club for over ten years. Today, I have a great interest in health and fitness with thanks to my sponsor Crookes Nutrition and Fitness in Johnstown.