CRACKDOWN: Kildare driver caught travelling 77km in 60km zone as part of 24-hour Garda speed checks

A Kildare driver was detected travelling 77km/h in a 60km/h zone on the M7 at Lewistown, Naas as part of National Slow Down Day.

Between 7am and 8:30am this morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 5,062 vehicles and detected 68 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

The garda are conducting a national speed enforcement operation "Slow Down”, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) for a 24 hour period from 7am today Friday to 7am tomorrow.

"The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed," said the gardai.

They advised motorists to adjust their speed to all the prevailing road, traffic and weather conditions.

· Protect your community - Make the choice to abide by every speed limit to make the roads safer for all

An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority and GoSafe appeal to the public to slow down. Excessive or inappropriate speeding is a major factor in road traffic collisions. Safety cameras will be on the roads all across Ireland where fatal or injury collisions are happening as a result of inappropriate speed.

Speeds are being checked in three ways:

- Handheld and tripod-mounted laser guns;

- Vehicle-mounted Puma speed detection equipment, (both marked and unmarked vehicles);

- Van-mounted Go-Safe safety cameras (civilian operated).